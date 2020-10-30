By: Jim Kevlin  10/30/2020  4:27 pm
Witches With Attitude, Much More Going On

Trunk Or Treat Going On NOW!

Witches With Attitude,

Much More Going On

Witches aplenty – from left, Lorraine Banfield, Cathy Ferrara and Cathy DiResta – are emcing a lot of fun from now until 7 p.m. at The Railroad Inn’s first annual Trunk Or Treat event on Cooperstown’s  Railroad Avenue.  Wanna build your own spider? Or a puffy ghost, or carve a pumpkin — or paint it!  That’s all part of the fun.  Head on over and take a look.  (Jim Kevlin /AllOTSEGO.com)

