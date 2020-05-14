With 110 Children Ill, State Issues Definition Of Kawasaki Syndrome

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING/Thursday, May 14

SYRACUSE – Governor Cuomo today announced New York is the first state to issue criteria to healthcare professionals defining the Kawasaki disease, a suspected COVID-related inflammatory illness in children. The criteria establishes a new name for the syndrome – pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome – and a definition of what symptoms healthcare providers should look for. Case definitions also help standardize tracking and reporting and can help ensure a better health outcome.

There now are 110 reported cases in New York where children – predominantly school-aged – are experiencing these symptoms possibly due to COVID-19. The illness has taken the lives of three young New Yorkers, including a 5-year old in New York City, a 7-year old in Westchester County and a teenager in Suffolk County.

“We’re still learning a lot about this virus and we must remain vigilant because the situation is changing every day,” the governor said during his daily briefing, today at Upstate Medical Center. “We now have 110 cases of COVID-related inflammatory illness in children and I expect this is only going to grow. We are leading the national effort to better understand and combat this new emerging syndrome, and we want to make sure everyone is informed and is looking out for the symptoms of this illness in children.”

New Yorkers should seek immediate care if a child has: Predominant Symptoms:

Prolonged fever (more than five days)

Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

Bloodshot eyes

Skin rash

Other Symptoms:

Change in skin color – becoming pale, patchy and/or blue

Difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids

Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly

Racing heart or chest pain

Lethargy, irritability or confusion