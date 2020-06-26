With Social Distancing, Milford Bids Adieu To 23

Graduate Robert Wooley and his family, top photo, share a table at this evening’s Milford Central School commencement, a measure organizers took to maintain social distancing and stay in line with Governor Cuomo’s 150-person limit on such gatherings. Best of all, grads and their loved ones could be together. “It’s really about the students and their families,” said Michelle Dibble, co-organizer of of the event. Inset, right, Valedictorian Ethan Freer tells his classmates, “Endings are the worst,” and yet he recounted happy experiences the Class of 2020 went through together. The salutatorian was Cassidy Hall. Class President Teeghan Gale also addressed the gathering. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)