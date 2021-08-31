Worcester student dies in ATV accident

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

A seven-year old Decatur resident died Saturday, Aug. 28, as a result of an ATV accident on Fisher Road in Decatur.

Hunter Hornbeck was riding an ATV when it crashed. He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center on Friday, Aug. 27, but later died from his injuries.

Hornbeck, who lived in Decatur, enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting.

No foul play is suspected, according to State Police.

In a letter to students and families on the Worcester Central School website, Superintendent Tim Gonzales acknowledged the loss of the second grade student.

“Hunter will be remembered for all the incredible joy he brought to his friends, teachers and staff in our school community,” Gonzales said. “I encourage parents and guardians to talk with their children about this sad news. Discussing thoughts and feelings about this situation is important in helping your child.”

Gonzales said counselors would be available for any staff or student who wants to speak to them.