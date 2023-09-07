Sports Briefs: September 7, 2023

Oneonta’s Madej Scores Four Times in Season Opener Win

ONEONTA—Oneonta High School girls soccer rolled to an 8-3 victory over Seton Catholic for a Southern Tier Athletic Conference win in their season opener on Wednesday, August 30. Veronika Madej scored four goals and tallied three assists. Eighth-grader Carly Stamas made three goals and one assist in her varsity debut. Goalkeeper Lilli Rowe made six saves in the win. OHS boys soccer fell 5-1 to Seton on the same day. The Yellowjackets gave up two goals in the final minutes of the first half and were never able to rally. Zach Grygiel scored Oneonta’s only goal in the loss.

OHS’s Madej Shines in Tie

ONEONTA—The Oneonta High School girls soccer team battled Waverly to a 3-3 overtime tie on Friday, September 1. Veronika Madej continued her hot start to the season, scoring all three goals for the Yellowjackets. Josie Scanlon, Grace Slesinski, and Carly Stamas each made an assist, and Lilli Rowe recorded 16 saves in goal to keep Oneonta alive. Madej scored four times in the Jackets’ 8-3 season opener win against Seton Catholic on Wednesday, August 30.

The Oneonta boys team defeated Waverly 4-1, led by Darren Rose scoring twice. Luka Rubin and Matthew Rubin each scored a goal.

Unatego Tops Laurens

LAURENS—The Unatego girls soccer team defeated Laurens 2-1 on Friday, August 1. Bailey McCoy scored both goals for the visiting team, while Dixie Boglioli made eight saves in the win. Jaidon Brodie scored the lone goal for Laurens.

Oneonta, Hartwick Runners Shine at SUNY Poly Invitational

MARCY—College cross-country teams from around New York State visited SUNY Polytechnic Institute for the 2023 SUNY Poly Short Course Invitational on Saturday, September 2. The SUNY Oneonta women’s team won the tournament, with senior track star Megan Francoeur setting a course record of 16:38 to take first place in the 4K race. Francoeur’s blazing time was 80 seconds faster than the second-place finisher from SUNY Broome. Oneonta women also finished fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth. On the men’s side, senior all-SUNYAC track star Jonthomas Bierman placed third overall in the 6K race and led the team to a second-place team finish. Oneonta had two more runners in the top 10. Hartwick was unable to field a complete team in either race, but sophomore Brynita Haas finished 13th in the 4K with a time of 19:05.

Colleges Tie in Season Opener

ONEONTA—Crosstown rivals SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College battled to a 1-1 tie in their women’s soccer season opener on Friday, September 1. Oneonta outshot Hartwick throughout the tight contest, but the Hawks’ goalkeeper, sophomore Meghan Perry of Otego, made four saves. Hartwick’s Gianna Cacciola, a senior, finally opened the scoring in the 58th minute with an assist from junior Grace Byrne. A Hartwick foul in the 83rd minute allowed Oneonta junior Kayla Schwizer to head the ball into the net on an assist from junior Shannon Lowney. Neither team was able to break the tie as the clock ran down.

No. 15 Men’s Soccer Blanks Union in Opener

SCHNECTADY—The 15-ranked SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team opened its 2023 season with a 2-0 victory over Union College on Friday, September 1. Sophomore Ali Somow, a transfer student, scored his first goal as a Red Dragon in the 24th minute to put Oneonta on top. Sophomore Milton Mancias Mangana put away his first goal of the season in the 68th minute to round out the scoring for the day. Senior Nate Hanna recorded three saves in the win.

“That was a real tough game,” said Oneonta Head Coach Jain Byrne. “We knew coming in Union would put us on the back foot, and defensively we managed to keep the clean sheet.”

Oneonta Men’s Soccer Defeats Hartwick

ONEONTA—The number 15-ranked SUNY Oneonta men’s soccer team defeated Hartwick 2-0 in a hard-fought Battle of the Hills match on Monday, September 4. The first half was physically grueling and scoreless, but sophomore Sam Rogers finally found the net in the 64th minute. Sophomore Milton Mancias Magana added a second goal in the 89th minute, assisted by sophomore Joe Holder. The Red Dragons moved to 2-0 for the season, while the Hawks dropped to 0-2.

Hartwick played aggressively throughout the match and made the first shot on goal in the seventh minute, but Oneonta senior Nate Hanna made the save to record his second shutout of the season.

“It was a real test today against an emerging Hartwick team that was in the game right until we got the second goal at the end of the match,” said Oneonta coach Iain Byrne. “We had some great chances to score but their keeper made some clutch saves… It’s always a relief to win your home opener, and now we look forward to the Mayor’s Cup tournament next weekend.”

Hartwick Field Hockey Shuts Out RPI

ONEONTA—Hartwick’s field hockey team rebounded from a loss in their season opener to beat the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Engineers 4-0 on Sunday, September 3. The Hawks applied pressure from the start, recording six shots on goal in the first 15 minutes. Senior midfielder Libby Fortin scored the first goal in the 14th minute of play, assisted by senior Julie Ruzzi; Fortin scored again at the end of the first half. The Hawks’ defense remained solid throughout the game, allowing only one corner and three total shots. Keeper Ashley Luppins made her first career shutout.

Red Dragons Defeat Saxons

ONEONTA—Sophomore Kaiden Ring recorded SUNY Oneonta women’s soccer’s first hat trick since 2017 as the Red Dragons cruised to a 4-1 victory over Alfred University at home on Tuesday, September 5. Ring kept up constant pressure on the Saxons’ defense and made shots on goal in the 15th and 24th minutes. She scored twice before the end of the half, then slipped through the defense again for a one-on-one with the Alfred goalkeeper in the 61st minute. The Saxons prevented a shutout by scoring on an Oneonta yellow card in the 75th minute. The Red Dragons added one more shortly before the end of the game as junior Brooke Matura ran up the middle for her first career goal. Sophomore Bryanna Meehan made three saves in the win. Oneonta moved to 1-0-1 for the season.

Hawks Fly Past Mustangs in Home Opener

ONEONTA—The Hartwick College women’s soccer team hosted SUNY Morrisville in their home opener on Tuesday, September 5. The Hawks rolled to a 5-0 victory on an aggressive offensive performance that outshot the Mustangs 28-2. Sophomore Jenna Mierek scored in an intense one-on-one collision with the Morrisville keeper on an assist from freshman Dahlia Landry. Junior Julia Bono scored twice, and seniors Gianna Cacciola and Madi McGuire each made a goal. The Hawks moved to 1-0-1 for the season.

Worcester Boys Top CV-S/SS

WORCESTER—The Worcester boys soccer team defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 3-2 in non-league action at home on Tuesday, September 5. Derek Land scored twice in the win, Conner Land scored once and Alex Adams made three assists. Max Horvath scored both goals for CV-S/SS in the loss.

Hawkeyes Girls Topple Clinton

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown girls soccer won a major victory in a non-division home opener against Clinton on Tuesday, September 5. The game was tied at 1-1 midway through the first half before the Hawkeyes’ offense ran away to an eventual 5-2 win. Senior Rory Nelen, sophomore Emma Green, senior Sophia Hotaling and senior Tori France scored in rapid succession for a 4-2 halftime lead, thanks to assists by senior Jill Lifgren, sophomore Sophia Badgely, junior Allison Swart and Mia Kaltenbach. Senior Sophia Hotaling led the offense with a goal and an assist, while junior Brenna Seamon made 14 saves in the goal. Cooperstown made 20 shots and had four corner kicks. The Hawkeyes are 1-0 for the season and have yet to play a Center State Conference match.

Wist Makes Hat Trick, E/M Girls Defeat CV-S

MORRIS—Hannah Wist achieved a hat trick while leading the Edmeston/Morris girls soccer team to a Tri Valley League victory against Cherry Valley-Springfield at home on Wednesday, September 6. Goalkeeper Abby White earned a shutout as the Mustangs beat the Patriots 4-0. Avery Bolton added another goal for E/M. Daphnee West made 11 saves for CV-S.

Oneonta Soccer Suffers STAC Losses against CV

BINGHAMTON—Oneonta girls soccer fell 8-1 to a strong Chenango Valley team on the road in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference match on Wednesday, September 6. Grace Slesinsky scored for OHS on a pass from Veronika Madej. The Oneonta boys team fell 4-0 to Chenango Valley at home on Tuesday, September 5. Makya Morrison made 10 saves in goal for the Yellowjackets.

Milford’s Maison Makes Hat Trick

MILFORD—The Milford girls soccer team rolled to a 4-0 Tri Valley League win against Schenevus at home on Wednesday, September 6. Delaney Maison led the way with three goals, while Lexi Sutphin made one. Bella Qua earned a shutout in goal.