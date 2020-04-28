Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Work Starts Tomorrow On New Animal Shelter Work Starts Tomorrow On New Animal Shelter 04/28/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Work Starts Tomorrow On New Animal Shelter Susquehanna SPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes a few minutes ago examines the site of the new animal shelter on Route 28, Index, next to St. Mary’s Cemetery, where construction is scheduled to begin tomorrow. The state is allowing construction generally to begin May 15, but the shelter has been ruled an “essential service,” allowing it to get started on the new structure. The $5 million “Shelter Us” fund drive continues to move toward its completion. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)