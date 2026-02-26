WCS Students Take Top Prizes in MLK Essay Contest

ONEONTA—In conjunction with SUNY Oneonta, we share with our readers the winning entries in the 2026 SUNY Oneonta “Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Essay Contest:

Julianna Everson, Winner, Secondary Division

Tenth Grade, Worcester Central School

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is an African American activist who advocated for racial equality and human rights for African Americans through nonviolent protest and speeches.

King was born on January 15, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia, and unfortunately passed away on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, at the young age of 39 due to an assassination. Therefore, every year we celebrate King’s life on January 16 to honor King and every achievement and right he has gained and helped our communities with. King helped us as individuals to manage our everyday lives with each other respectfully, and for that we owe King admiration and recognition. If it was not for King, we would not be where we are today, which is why we dedicate January 16 to King!

[Regarding] King’s famous quote—“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”—King demonstrated this every day by being that aid and figuring out how to work with individuals to gain equality and freedom for African Americans. King put in the work every day by starting peaceful protests and even speeches to get across his point. I think King was asking how could you make a change in others’ lives to help fight for freedom and equality. While King was participating in these events, he always proposed his quotes that really makes you ponder the meaning and wonder why he was asking you these things. It was as if he was trying to get the next leader to step up.

Individuals my age can help to build unity, empathy, and understanding within our schools and communities by coming together and acknowledging problems then trying to address these issues by starting an organization, or even proposing suggestions or solutions during school assemblies or more! We as individuals should always have empathy when it comes to situations because it is such a huge aspect of our lives, it is how we can help situations just as King did. We can always be more understanding and supporting, because King did not accomplish everything he did alone. He had many supporters and followers.

Finally, a very important teaching of King’s that he wanted us to take is that anything that identifies you does not matter. What matters is your attitude about life, and how you respectfully engage with other individuals. Like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said in his “I Have a Dream” speech, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” So, from this day forward, I hope King’s legacy is still shared and demonstrated all over the world. I aspire to be as influential and as impactful as King was to myself and many other individuals!

Cyrus Serdy, Winner, Elementary Division

Fourth Grade, Worcester Central School

I believe that when Dr. King Jr. said “life’s most important persistent and urgent question is, ‘what are you doing for others?’” means putting others first and standing up for what you believe in. I feel that it is possible to show empathy and understanding in our school and community by focusing on the little things that most people take for granted. Like saying “good morning, how are you doing?”, holding the door open and having simple conversations with others. Showing people you care and take interest in them goes a very long way. I vow every day to help others in need and be a good person, no matter our differences.