Zakrevsky’s First ‘Town Halls’Planned Tomorrow, Thursday

ONEONTA – Jody Zakrevsky, Otsego Now CEO, has scheduled the first two “Town Hall” meetings he is planning around the county to discuss economic-development initiatives and get feedback.

• 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday (tomorrow) at Hartwick College’s Shineman Chapel.

• 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Oneonta Town Hall, Route 23, West Oneonta.

Topics to be discussed range from grant opportunities available under the next consolidated funding application process, economic and community development interests, and energy.

Questions and comments from the public are welcomed and encouraged.