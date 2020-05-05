VIDEO: Zambello Expresses Regret, Promises Virtual Offerings

Hear from Artistic & General Director Francesca Zambello

Dear Glimmerglass Family, On behalf of the Board of Trustees and staff of The Glimmerglass Festival, thank you for your ongoing support. We hope that you and your family are healthy and safe and extend our deepest sympathies to so many who have suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was our hope to be together this summer, to provide song and story for those longing for normalcy and respite. It is now clear that it will not be possible for Glimmerglass to perform our planned 2020 season. Through our disappointment, we are choosing hope — a hope that 2021 will bring health and prosperity. In the meantime, we will be heeding the call of the governor of our great State of New York. He has encouraged all businesses to “re-imagine” and “build back better.” That is what we intend to do. We will spend this summer creating unique and interesting content to keep our audiences engaged and entertained, as well as focusing on our education programs and working toward a stronger Glimmerglass for 2021 and beyond. Although refunds of 2020 tickets are available, I hope ticket buyers who are able will consider donating the value of their tickets. The Festival Board of Trustees, joined by myself and my wife, Faith Gay, have made a commitment to match the value of all tickets donated up to $500,000, making your donation twice as valuable and helping to ensure the company’s future during this exceptional time. Over the last decade, we at Glimmerglass have been thinking hard about the role of a nonprofit arts organization in a community. We have expanded our offerings and thought about how we can inspire conversations about the world we live in. And as we look toward a future when we can come together in person again, we know those conversations about art and life will take on increased resonance. To put it briefly, we are just getting started.Sincerely,Francesca ZambelloArtistic & General DirectorThe Glimmerglass Festival

