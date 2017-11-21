Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Expert To Inform County On ‘Manager or Executive’ Expert To Inform County On ‘Manager or Executive’ 11/21/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Expert To Inform County On ‘Manager or Executive’ With the Otsego County Board of Representatives certain to discuss whether to adopt a county-manager or county-executive form of government, a foremost expert in such issues, Dr. Gerald Benjamin, SUNY New Paltz vice president/regional engagement, will be in the county Thursday, Dec. 14, to speak on the topic, “County Manager or County Executive.” The public is invited to the presentation and discussion, planned in Springbrook’s new Family Engagement Center. Details in this week’s Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta… and much more, on newsstands Wednesday afternoon. AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS TRY HOME DELIVERY OF FREEMAN’S JOURNAL SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related