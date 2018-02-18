HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, FEB.19

SING-A-LONG – 5:30 p.m. Community sings spirituals and songs from the Civil Rights Movement. Led by Hartwick College Professor of Music Lee S. Wright. Music Circle, Anderson Center, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4428 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-celebrate-african-american-history-month/

COMEDY – 9 p.m. SUNY O Activities council presents “Chilling w/BT Kingsley.” Admission, $3. Waterfront Room, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1752481

