HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCT. 15

DOG WALK – 9 a.m. Animal lovers are invited for a walk around Doubleday Field and Cooperstown to support the Susquehanna Animal Shelter. Features music, activities, adoptable animals. Walk around Cooperstown leaves 10 a.m. Pre-registration preferred. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-8111 or visit susquehannaanimalshelter.org/dogs-diamond-walk/

ONEONTA DEVELOPMENT – 1 p.m. GOHS presents the Albert E. Morris award to Kitchen Table Conversations for their work preserving Oneonta oral histories. Followed by discussion of past/present economic development. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-0960 or visit www.oneontahistory.org

ALS AWARENESS – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Learn about ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in baseball. Features ALS focussed tours, intrasquad scrimmage at doubleday field, screening of “The Pride of the Yankees.” The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/als-awareness-weekend?date=0

TAILGATE 5K – 11 a.m. Run/walk to support the 6th Ward Athletic Association Foundation. Participants received long-sleeve shirt, entrance to post race party featuring awards, food, raffles all day. Fee, $25. 6th Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway St., Oneonta. E-mail tailgate5k@gmail.com or visit runsignup.com/race/ny/oneonta/tailgate5krunwalk

SUNDAY SOUNDS – Noon-4 p.m. Comic lyricist and impressionist Ody B. Goldy entertaining the audience with humorous tributes to well known celebrities. Guess the song and you could win some cider. Fly Creek Cider Mill, 288 Goose St., Fly Creek. Call (607)547-9692 or visit www.flycreekcidermill.com

MOVIE SCREENING – 1 p.m. Showing “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Onoenta.

CONCERT – 3 p.m. The Gloriosa Trio performs all female French composer themed program titled “Viva la femme!” Highlights include work by 19th century composer Lili Boulanger who helped pave the way for female composers. Includes refreshments. Admission by donation, suggested $12/person. No reservations. United Methodist church, 88 Main St., Stamford. E-mail caitlynregina@gmail.com or visit friendsmusic.org

SUNDAY SPEAKERS – 3 p.m. Presentation “Diwali: Hindu Festival of Lights” with Dr. Namita Sugandhi, Bijal Patel discussing the meanings and traditions of Diwali as they are practiced in Indian communities around the world. Village Meeting room, Cooperstown Village Library. Call (607) 547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

MOVIE SCREENING – 6:30-9 p.m. Showing “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Onoenta.

MOVIE SCREENING – 9 p.m. Showing “The Hitman’s Bodyguard.” Tickets, $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Onoenta.

