HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, MAY 3

OPENING RECEPTION – 5:30 – 7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of the “Our Town” exhibit by the Cooperstown High School. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-1400 or visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a

SPRING ART SHOW – 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. OCSD invites the community to their art show featuring works by students. Foxcare Center, Oneonta. Call 607-433-8200 or visit www.oneontacsd.org

FAMILY ART HOUR – 11 a.m. Young students with their families learn about art in a variety of mediums. Explore art in a sensory-friendly setting. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. Call 518-673-2314 or visit www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

YARN CLUB – 6 – 7:30 p.m. Knitter, Crocheter’s of all skill levels meet to work on projects. Accompanied youths welcome. The Study, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

LIFE OF BEES – 7 – 8 p.m. Knights at the Round Table present “Inside a Honey Bee Hive: Bees & Beekeepers, Month-by-Month” by local beekeeper Dave Edwards. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SUPPORT GROUP – 7 – 8 p.m. Supporting family, friends of addicts. New members welcome. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Call 607-432-3291 or visit uuso.org

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy “The Magic Play” featuring magician/actor Brett Schneider incorporating magic into the play. The audience will have the opportunity to participate. Tickets, starting $20. Archbold Theater, Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. Call 315-443-2636 or visit www.syracusestage.org

