HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, FEB.21

SCAVENGER HUNT – 10 – 11:30 a.m. Get the kids out enjoy the winter wonderland with OCCA. Riddell State Park, Riddell Rd., Davenport. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-winter-scavenger-hunt/

HISTORY SEMINAR – 6 – 7 p.m. “Roots Seminar: A PowerPoint Event Honoring Black And Hispanic Military Heroes And Heroines.” Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4428 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-celebrate-african-american-history-month/

SOUP-TO-GO – 4-5 p.m. Enjoy a bowl of free, homemade soup. The Elm Park Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552.

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30-9 p.m. Enjoy food from around the world. This week it’s from China. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com

HEARING HEALTH – 6 – 7 p.m. Learn about Tinnitus treatments with Dr. Carl Chiassen. 3rd Floor, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org/calendar/

BE INFORMED – 6:30 – 8 p.m. “Ticks and Lyme Disease: What You Need To Know.” Kick off the OCCA lecture series and refresh your knowledge with Tick Season just around the corner. Free. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-lecture-series-ticks-and-lyme-disease/

MEETING – 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce Meeting. Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs. Call 315-217-1485 or visit www.richfieldspringschamber.org

CHESS NIGHT – 7 – 11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. E-mail dmv2012@aol.com

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Focus Nursing Home, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

CLICK FOR MORE HAPPENIN' OTSEGO

