HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAR. 14

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5:30 – 9 p.m. Enjoy food from around the world. This week it’s from Ireland. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. Call 607-547-9931 or visit www.otesaga.com

BOOK CLUB – 6:45 – 7:45 p.m. Social Justice book club discusses “Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on the Vulnerable, From Ferguson to Flint and Beyond” by Marc Lamont Hill. The Green Toad Book Store, 198 Main St., Oneonta. Call 607-433-8898 or visit www.facebook.com/TheGreenToadBookstore/

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3 – 5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library. Call 607-547-8344 or visit www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SOUP-TO-GO – 4 – 5 p.m. Enjoy a bowl of free, homemade soup. Final week. The Elm Park Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-6552.

CHESS NIGHT – 7- 11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. E-mail dmv2012@aol.com

LECTURE SERIES – 7:30 p.m. 4 distinguished speakers offer unique perspectives on “Combating the Stigma of Mental Illness.” Free, open to the public. Anderson Center, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4790 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwicks-2018-oconnor-chair-lecture-address-mental-illness/

AL-ANON MEETING – 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Support meeting for the families and friends of Alcoholics or those suffering from chemical addictions. Focus Nursing Home, 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Rd., Cooperstown.

