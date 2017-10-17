HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

LECTURE – 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker Michael Burns, artistic director for the Mopco Improv Theater, presents on how communication skills can be developed, improved. Free, open to the public. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Call 607-431-4790 or visit www.hartwick.edu/news/artistic-director-burns-deliver-hartwicks-oconnor-chair-lecture/

PARENTING WORKSHOP – 6-8 p.m. 2-dy, “Kids in the Middle” workshop for single parents/caregivers, co-parenters, children involved in their lives. Includes childcare, refreshments. Continued 10/25. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Register, 607-432-2870 or visit www.facebook.com/thefamilyserviceassociation/

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stories and craft time. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

LIONS CLUB MEETING – 6:30 p.m. Tunnicliff Inn, 34 Pioneer st., Cooperstown. www.facebook.com/CooperstownLionsClub/

BOE MEETING – 7 p.m. Library, Cooperstown High School. Call (607)547-8181 or visit www.cooperstowncs.org

CHESS NIGHT – 7-11 p.m. Chess enthusiasts of all levels welcome to play. Includes free lessons for beginners. Hunt Union Cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-386-3589

