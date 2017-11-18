HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, NOV. 19

SUFFRAGE EVENT – 2 p.m. The League of Women Voters hosts Theodora Talks featuring local women telling their stories, followed by a roundtable discussion. NJ Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown High School. Call 607-547-2586 or visit www.facebook.com/LWVoftheCooperstownArea/.

SQUARE DANCE – 5-9 p.m. Spend an evening dancing with friends. Admission, $8 members, $9 non-members. Oneonta Moose Club, 119 W. Broadway, Oneonta. Call 607-435-6871.

FILM SCREENING – 1-3:30 p.m. Showing “It” (2017). Cost $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3500 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1467505

HYMN PERFORMANCE – 2 p.m. The Catskill Choral Society and the Catskill Valley Wind Ensemble present the Battle Hymn of the Republic. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Call 607-432-7085 or visit catskillwinds.com/news.php

AUDITIONS – 2-5 p.m. Try out for a part in “Love Loss and What I Wore.” A series of funny, touching vignettes, monologues about women’s relationships with their mothers, clothes, others. Roles ope for 5-15 women of all ages, teen through mature adults. The Production Center, The Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Call 607-432-5407.

LIBRARY PROGRAM – 3 p.m. Anthropologist William Starna and Attorney Joseph Membrino present “How the Indians Lost Their Land” about how tribal lands and resources were lost in the colonial and federal eras. The Cooperstown Village Library. Call www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DINNER CONCERT– 4 p.m. Enjoy the Musical Odyssey of Lucas Button with dinner. Reservations Required. The Horned Dorset Inn, Rt. 8 Leonardsville. Call 315-855-7898 or visit www.horneddorsetinn.com

FILM SCREENING – 6:30-9 p.m. Showing “It” (2017). Cost $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3500 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1467506

FILM SCREENING – 9-11:30 p.m. Showing “It” (2017). Cost $3. The Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. Call 607-436-3500 or visit oneonta.campuslabs.com/engage/event/1467507

