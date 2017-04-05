HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, APRIL 6

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS – 6-8 p.m. Come meet young professionals from the Otsego area in this networking event. J&D’s Wagon Wheel, Main St., Oneonta. Info, www.facebook.com/YoungProfessionalsNetworkYPN/

OPEN HOUSE – 5-7 p.m. The Otsego Area Occupational Center open house includes display’s games, open enrollment for adult education classes, child fingerprinting, and demonstrations from the CTE programs. Otsego Nothern Catskills BOCES, 1914 Co. Hwy. 35, Milford. Info, www.facebook.com/ONCBOCES/

ALDEN SCHOLAR SERIES – 7 p.m. “Rethinking Clutter: An Anthropological Take on the Stuff that’s Hard to Let Go” presented by Dr. Sallie Han. Free reception to follow. Alden Room, Milne Library, SUNY Oneonta. Info, E.K Lee, (607)436-2159

SILENT WITNESS PROJECT – All Day. Life sized silhouettes will show the story of men, women, and children who have been impacted by domestic and dating violence to commemorate National Crimes Victims Week. Muller Plaza, Oneonta. Info, www.ofoinc.org

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIFE SKILLS WORKSHOP – 5-7 p.m. Learn to manage your time and money with the Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties. Space is limited. Registration required. the Turning Point, 22 Elm St, Oneonta. Info, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org/events

ORAL HISTORY – 7 p.m. The Cooperstown Graduate Program hosts “The Oral Histories of Women’s Rights.” they will share stories from their archives and discuss how women’s roles in society have changed over time in Otsego County. Cooperstown Fire Hall. Info, Kate Webber webbkj79@oneonta.edu or call (607)547-2586

MUSICAL – 7 p.m. Bring the family out for this presentation of Disney’s “High School Musical.” Bring school supplies to donate and half the proceeds of the show go to the Family Service Association “Back to School” drive. Oneonta High School Auditorium, 31 Center Street, Oneonta. Info, www.oneontacsd.org

FIREFIGHTERS SEMINAR – 7 p.m. The NYS Association of Fire Chiefs presents this Seminar for local firefighters “The Active Shooter and the Fire/Rescue Service” presented by Lieutenant Gary Benedict (FDNY EMS) and Detective David Norman (NYPD Emergency Service Unit). Worcester Fire Department, 36 Church St., Worcester. Info, www.nysfirechiefs.com/calendar_list.asp

1 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.