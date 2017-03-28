HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAR. 29

FILM SERIES – 5:45 p.m. “Citizenfour.” Includes a vegetarian meal and childcare. No charge. RSVP requested. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Info, uuso@uuso.org, (607)432-3491 or visit uuso.org

INFORMATION SESSION – 5-7 p.m. For individuals with developmental disabilities and their families looking to have more choice in their support and services, Cynthia Spann and Vanessa Smith present about Self-Direction. The Arc Otsego, 35 Academy St., Oneonta. Info/register, Marty Kuhn, (607)267-3210 or email kuhnm@arcotsego.org or visit www.facebook.com/arcotsego/

RED DRAGON READING SERIES – 8 p.m. Marc Kelly Smith, the founder of the Poetry Slam. Free, all welcome. SUNY Oneonta. Info, www.oneonta.edu/academics/english/reddragonreading/reddragonreadingseries.asp or call (607) 436-3446.

CHILDREN’S STORY HOUR – 10:30-11:30 a.m. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

DISCUSSION GROUP – 3-5 p.m. Discussion of current events. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Info, www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org/calendar

MINECRAFT – 3:30-5:30 p.m. Open hours, no registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Info, hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PARENTING WORKSHOP – 6-8 p.m. 2 day workshop for single parents, caregivers, co-parenters, and the children in their lives. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Register, Family Service Association, (607) 432-2870.

FCAHS MEETING – 7 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Fly Creek Area Historical Society follwed by a presentation “Healthier Living with Essential Oils” by Ramona Udovich and Dawn Helmstrom. Fly Creek United Methodist Church, 811 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. Info, Melanie Boyer (607)547-2555 ext. 250

