OPD Reports Finding Heroin,

Cocaine During Traffic Stop

ONEONTA – During a traffic stop at 2 a.m. last Wednesday, Oneonta police reported today that they discovered 20 bags of heroin and a gram of cocaine and arrested the driver, Vickie E. Tolbert, 48, of Oneonta at 2 a.m. last Wednesday.

They charged Tolbert, the driver, with criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree, a felony.

The street value of the alleged heroin was estimated at $400; of the cocaine, $200.

Tolbert is being held in the city jail pending her appearance in city court.

She faces a maximum sentence of 25 years on the drug charge.

News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.