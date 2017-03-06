OPD Reports Finding Heroin,
Cocaine During Traffic Stop
ONEONTA – During a traffic stop at 2 a.m. last Wednesday, Oneonta police reported today that they discovered 20 bags of heroin and a gram of cocaine and arrested the driver, Vickie E. Tolbert, 48, of Oneonta at 2 a.m. last Wednesday.
They charged Tolbert, the driver, with criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree, a felony.
The street value of the alleged heroin was estimated at $400; of the cocaine, $200.
Tolbert is being held in the city jail pending her appearance in city court.
She faces a maximum sentence of 25 years on the drug charge.
well let’s see she been on drugs for years, she’ll get off as always..
I think Oeonta is a haven