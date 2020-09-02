107 MORE CASES TODAY, AND ALL ARE AT SUNY-O

COUNTY DOH REPORTS:

In All, 460 Test Positive Since March

COOPERSTOWN – In all, 107 new coronavirus cases were reported in Otsego County today, and all were SUNY Oneonta students, according to county Public Health Director Heidi Bond.

That brings the total to 460 total confirmed cases since the pandemic threat arrived in March, Bond reported, four times as many as had been reported in the county when the SUNY Oneonta outbreak began Aug. 24, a week ago Monday.

Shortly before 9 this evening, SUNY Oneonta released a statement saying it has screened more than 2,500 students since Friday, when testing began in earnest, and as of this morning had identified 289 cases in the campus community.

“The college expects to receive the results of several hundred tests later tongiht, and will report these tomorrow,” the college’s statement said.

In her announcement, Bond said her office has identified 334 students testing positive for COVID-19, 45 more than the college included in its released.

“There may be a reporting discrepancy” – and clearly is – “between (county) numbers and SUNY Oneonta numbers,” Bond said. “This is due to timing

and confirmation of reports received by each entity.”

Hartwick College’s positives remained at 2, and there are no hospitalizations, according to the county.