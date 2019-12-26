Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › 12/26/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People ON NEWSSTANDS TODAY MEG KENNEDY CITIZEN OF YEAR Representative Shepherded In Professional Management, More County Rep. Meg Kennedy, C-Hartwick/Milford/New Lisbon, has been named Citizen of the Year for 2019 by www.AllOTSEGO.com, The Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta, for her role is leading creation of a county administrator position. She also led the formation of the county Energy Task Force, and became the first Otsego county representative in history named to the board of directors of the New York State Association of Counties. More in this week’s Freeman’s and Hometown, available now at Cooperstown and Oneonta supermarkets, and on all newsstands this afternoon.