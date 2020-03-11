If Coronavirus Does Surface Here, Bassett Has Structured Plan

COOPERSTOWN – Preparing for the new coronavirus locally and the possibility it may be widespread, the Bassett Healthcare Network this afternoon released a multi-point plan of preparedness:

A central phone number is being developed to assess the seriousness of people concerned they may have symptoms of upper respiratory illness and need further evaluation. This number should be ready for use within a week.

All patients determined to need a follow-up visit will be given an appointment and directed to next steps, including referral to screening sites.

Screening sites are being installed as a first means of evaluation outside the outpatient clinics at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, FoxCare Center in Oneonta, and other facilities around the region.

External evaluation areas are being established at the network’s hospitals, including Bassett and Fox, to accommodate screened or referred patients who may require more evaluation. Appointments are required.

Telemedicine capabilities are being expanded to be able to screen more patients remotely, to avoid unnecessary travel and the possible exposure of others to upper respiratory illness.

As the new coronavirus has progressed in the U.S., experts from across all areas of the Bassett health system have been meeting daily to understand the current situation locally and adjust our response as needed, the press release said.

Bassett’s partners in the response to COVID-19 are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state Department of Health (NYSDOH), and the Otsego County Public Health Department.