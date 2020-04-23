IN MEMORIAM

Albert R. Killmeier, 63

May 28, 1956-April 20, 2020

CHERRY VALLEY – Albert R. Killmeier, 63, of Cherry Valley passed away on Monday April 20, 2020, at home with his family at his side after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

He was born May 28, 1956, the son of Roman and Rosemary ( Wilday ) Killmeier.

Albert worked as a farmer on the family farm for years, and loved being on the farm.

He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Heather, son Roman, sister Martha and her husband Robert Gibson of Millstadt, Ill,, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be held at a later date and time.

The family is grateful for all the care and support from Helios Care (hospice), and requests for any contributions to be made to Helios Care, Oneonta.

To send online condolences, visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.