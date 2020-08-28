15 New COVID Cases, 14 At SUNY

ONEONTA – 14 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed at SUNY Oneonta, according to Heidi Bond, director, Otsego County Health Department.

Another case was also discovered in Otego, but had no relation to either the SUNY outbreak or the cluster of Oneonta and Cooperstown teenagers.

The Department of Health is working closely with SUNY Oneonta administration and local authorities to

control these outbreaks. Anyone who suspects they may have been in contact with a confirmed

case of coronavirus should quarantine himself or herself at home and contact the local health department.