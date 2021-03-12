HARTWICK SEMINARY – Montezuma Winery & Hidden Marsh Distillery in Seneca Falls has bought the Susquehanna Animal Shelter property, and plans to put a tasting room in the Thrift Shop, SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes confirmed a few minutes ago.

The other buildings may be used for wine storage, but “what was really attractive to them was the space,” said Haynes. “We have backyards here, bordering on (Oaks Creek), that are gorgeous. Very quiet and tranquil.”

The SQSPCA is building a new $5 million animal shelter about a half-mile north on Route 28, and is expecting to have a grand opening there this spring.