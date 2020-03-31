16 Active Cases Locally, Affecting People Age 20-75 One Patient Died, One Released,

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Otsego County now has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases, affecting people ranging from 20 to 75 years of age, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond announced this afternoon.

Last week saw the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 death: Brenda L. Utter, 63, of Morris. Of the rest, one person recovered and was released from isolation, with the remaining 14 still in isolation, Bond said.

“COVID 19 is in our community,” she said. “While DOH staff works to stop the spread by isolating and quarantining known cases and contacts, you need to take personal responsibility to protect yourself and your family.”

According to Bond, 37 percent of the reported cases have no known exposure – it has not yet been determined how they got the disease. And 63 percent either came in to contact with a positive case or traveled to the New York City area before falling ill.

When the county Health Department determines how a patient contracted the disease, it notifies those contacts and placing them on a 14-day mandatory quarantine. Individuals who are quarantined or isolated are contacted daily to ensure compliance. Their illness is monitored, and it’s ensured their basic needs are met.

In all, 53 people have been placed on mandatory quarantine, with five people placed on precautionary quarantine. An additional 22 people have been released from quarantine, and 174 people tested negative for COVID-19.

Stay home as much as possible, Bond advised. “If you need to go out for essential business such as work, grocery shopping or to pick up medicine, wash your hands as soon as you return or use hand sanitizer,” she wrote. “Don’t touch your face, mouth, eyes or nose, keep a six-foot distance between yourself and others.”

Individuals who are reported to the county Health Department with a known international travel history are placed on precautionary quarantine for 14 days. Individuals on precautionary quarantine are instructed to report their temperature to the OCDOH daily.

Bond also noted that friends or family coming to Otsego County from the New York City area should be quarantined away from well household members.