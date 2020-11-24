1st Teen In Worcester Slaying Pleads Guilty

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Alex Borgreen, 17, one of the three teens charged in the Oct. 2019 murder of Kenneth Robinson at his home in Worcester, has plead guilty to Burglary in the first degree, according to District Attorney John Muehl.

Borgreen is the first of the three former Oneonta High School students to plead in the case.

On the night of Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, Borgreen admitted to having entered the house with Dylan Robinson, the son of the victim, and Anais Soto, 17 with the intent of stealing drugs and money. Muehl alleged that Robinson fired the shot that killed his father, but all three were charged with the murder, second degree and burglary, first degree.

“They still went in with weapons and a man was killed,” he said.

As part of his plea, Muehl said, he has to testify against Robinson, who has indicated he wants to take the case to trial. Muehl anticipates he will get 12 years in prison.

Soto has also been offered a similar deal, he said.

In August, Nicholas Meridy, 33, also plead guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.