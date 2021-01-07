2 More Deaths,
16 Hospitalized,
Since Yesterday
COOPERSTOWN – COVID-19 is still coming at us.
A few minutes ago, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported two more coronavirus deaths, in addition to the one reported yesterday. The in-county total is 20 since the pandemic threat arose last March.
Yesterday, there were 129 active cases in the county; today, 145.
Today, 25 new cases were report. With 27 news cases yesterday, the total for the last two days is 52.
Also, 16 more people were hospitalized, plus 19 yesterday, bringing the two-day total to 35.
Bond urged people to wear masks, exercise social distancing, and wash their hands.