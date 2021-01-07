2 More Deaths, 16 Hospitalized, Since Yesterday

By: Jim Kevlin  01/07/2021  6:36 pm
 01/07/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

COOPERSTOWN – COVID-19 is still coming at us.

A few minutes ago, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported two more coronavirus deaths, in addition to the one reported yesterday.  The in-county total is 20 since the pandemic threat arose last March.

Yesterday, there were 129 active cases in the county; today, 145.

Today, 25 new cases were report.  With 27 news cases yesterday, the total for the last two days is 52.

Also, 16 more people were hospitalized, plus 19 yesterday, bringing the two-day total to 35.

Bond urged people to wear masks, exercise social distancing, and wash their hands.

