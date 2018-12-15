Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › 3 Ghosts Entice Audiences To Attend ‘Christmas Carol’ 3 Ghosts Entice Audiences To Attend ‘Christmas Carol’ 12/14/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People 3 Ghosts Entice Audiences To Attend ‘Christmas Carol’ In Cooperstown, Oneonta The Ghost of Christmas Past (Sharon Rankins-Burd) takes Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Henrici) back to his boyhood (Seaton Davis Fralick is Young Ebenezer) and the Christmas when his loving sister Fan came to bring him home from school for the holidays. But less loving ghosts await him, to teach him the error of his ways this evening at Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” performed by the Glimmer Globe Theatre at The Farmers’ Museum in Cooperstown. Other performances are planned at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m . Sunday. Separately, an Orpheus Theatre troupe is performing “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” at SUNY Oneonta’s Goodrich Theater this evening, 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) Related