3 More Cases Reported Here

COOPERSTOWN – Three more cases of coronavirus were reported today in Otsego County, bringing total confirmed cases locally to 24, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond announced a few minutes ago.

Of the total cases, one is hospitalized, and three have recovered and are out of isolation. There has been one death, Brenda L. Utter, 63, of Morris, who passed away a week ago Thursday.

Bond reported 226 negative tests have been taken, 87 people are on mandatory or precautionary quarantine, and 39 people have been released from precautionary/mandatory quarantine.

Everyone should be following these precautions to prevent the spread of illness, Bond said:

