35 Oneonta Businesses Receive $105K In Survive, Thrive Grants

ONEONTA – The city’s “Survive, then Thrive” initiative has awarded 35 Reopening and Recovery grants of up to $3,000 to Oneonta businesses to help purchase Personal Protective Equipment and cover their unanticipated capital expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our Survive, then Thrive initiative continues to show how the Oneonta community has come together to overcome this previously unimaginable challenge”, states City of Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, “I applaud our small business owners for their perseverance, can-do attitude, and for the way they have come together in supporting each other.”

Most of the grants were for $3,000, but none was less than $2,000.

The businesses are:

• Coddington’s Florist

• Dr. Aaronson & Thompson, DDS

• Emerson Testing

• Essential Awakenings

• Golden Guernsey

• Holbrook Wade School of Dance

• Mind Matters Neurofeedback Ctr

• Nina’s Pizza

• Noah’s World

• NY Dynamic Porcelain

• Oneonta Tennis Center

• Otsego Bicycles

• Plaza Diner

• Sal’s Pizzeria

• Shakedown Street

• Simply Thai

• Sweet Home Productions

• Theresa’s Emporium

• Tino’s Pizza

• Toonie Moonie Organics

• Tribe Yoga

• Wilber & Clarke

• Wolfhound Studio

• Pale Horse

• Serenity Hobbies

• Roots

• Oneonta Realty

• Nick’s Diner

• Kathy’s Cozy Cupboard

• Hair of the Dog

• Clinton Plaza Laundromat

• Teleky Jewelers

• Razzle Dazzle

• Balanced Botanicals

• Capresso

Funds for these grants were provided by the City of Oneonta and the Community Foundation of

Otsego County with administrative support provided by the Future of Oneonta Foundation and the

Otsego County Development Corporation. The Survive, then Thrive Reopening and Recovery Grant

initiative was led by a committee appointed by Mayor Herzig and co-chaired by Jamie Reynolds, NBT

Bank Regional Executive and Judy Pangman, City of Oneonta Community Development Director.

Additional Survive, then Thrive Finance Committee members included:

Michelle Catan, Small Business Development Center, Jody Zakrevsky, Otsego Now, Meaghan Marino, Otsego Now, Len Carson, Council Member, Barbara Ann Heegan, Otsego Chamber, Ben Nesbitt, Future of Oneonta Foundation and Rachel Jessup, Bank of Cooperstown.

“When this committee was appointed,” said Herzig, “my only request was that they remain

results oriented. They certainly did and I applaud each of them for doing so”.