4 Candidates Vying In Oneonta Primary

ONEONTA – Four candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination to two seats on Common Council in tomorrow’s primary election. Polls will be open noon-9 p.m. at Foothills. Click below for questionnaires provided by the four candidates:

Also, nominations will be decided in the towns of Laurens, Richfield and Spring, and in county board District 3.

In the Town of Richfield, Nick Palevsky and David Simonds are competing for the Republican nomination for town supervisor. Also, incumbents Kane Seamon and Fred Eckler, and newcomer Edward T. Bello Jr. are seeking the GOP nomination for two town board seats.

Primaries will also be held in the towns of Laurens and Springfield, and in county board District 3 (Otego, Laurens), where Republican nominee Rick Brockway is seeking an independent line on the ballot.