5 Common Council Members Won’t Run For Reelection In Fall

Mayor Herzig Says He Can’t Explain Exodus

By JENNIFER HILL • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Mayor Gary Herzig confirmed this evening that five of the eight sitting Common Council members don’t plan to run again this fall.

Russ Southard, Melissa Nicosia, Dana Levinson, Michelle Osterhoudt and Joe Ficano are stepping aside.

The would leave only Dave Rissberger, John Rafter and freshman Michelle Frazier, if they are reelected, with any experience in the job come Jan. 1.

So far, only Len Carson, the former county representative, has surfaced as a candidate. He is running in Ward 5, the city’s Northwest corner.

Herzig said he doesn’t know why so many of the incumbents have decided to retired.