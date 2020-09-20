After COVID Scare, Downtown Dining Returns

By: Libby Cudmore  09/20/2020  10:27 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsAfter COVID Scare, Downtown Dining Returns

John Dudek and his wife, Andrea Thies enjoy drinks with friends Marilyn and Larry Nienart outside of Roots Brewing Co. during the return of Saturday’s “Survive, Then Thrive” event on Main Street. The weekly event, which closed off Main Street for socially-distant dining and shopping, was postponed following the COVID-19 outbreak at SUNY Oneonta. Next week marks the final event for the season. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

