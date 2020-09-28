Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Again, Foothills Parking Lot Turns Into Drive-In Cinema Again, Foothills Parking Lot Turns Into Drive-In Cinema 09/28/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Again, Foothills Parking Lot Turns Into Drive-In Cinema Cloud Odyssey staff members Brian Burger, left, and Kaler Carpenter fire up the projector for the return free drive-in movies at 8 p.m. Saturdays in the Foothills Performing Arts Center parking lot. This weekend’s movie was “Labyrinth,” the 1986 Jim Henson movie starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly. Drinks and snacks were available, and you could make your own s’mores. The screenings will continue into the fall. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)