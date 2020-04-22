Agnes Grant Young, 81; Owned Magnet Factor, Pub; Raced Cars

ONEONTA – Word has been received that Oneonta native Agnes Grant Young, 81, of Kimberling City, Mo., passed away peacefully Jan. 28, 2020.

She entered this life April 7, 1938, in Oneonta, the daughter of Edwin and Astrid (Peterson) Grant. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Agnes was a hardworking woman who had many talents. She was self-employed, owning and operating a magnet factory and a pub. In her earlier years, Agnes was a stock-car driver and played in many pool tournaments, where she won several trophies.

Agnes played many instruments and loved to sing. She was a member of Women of the Moose and she enjoyed traveling. Most of all, she loved her family and they will miss her dearly.

Agnes is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Young; son, Michael P. Dillon; and three brothers, Hubert Grant, Fritz Grant, and Al Grant.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Smith of Green Forest, Ark.; daughter, Connie D. Feldt of Reeds Spring, Mo.; son, Edwin (Tina) Dillon of Rockaway Beach, Mo.; grandchildren Carrie (Tyler) Simms, Daniel Feldt, Rachel (Jeff) Miller, James (Crystal) Grindle, Johnny (Kasie) Grindle, Kristi (Cody) Fox, Michael Dillon, Jennifer Dillon, Heather Dillon, Angie Dillon, and Tara Dillon; great-grandchildren: Emma, Ayden, Cohen, Olivia, Bentley, McKenzie, Oliver, Lilly, Wyatt, Wesley, Lonny, Benjamin, Abigail, Caroline, Gabriel, Damien, Dillon, Dalana, Brayleigh, Aryona, Kaiden, Peyton, Bella, and Mikey.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later time.