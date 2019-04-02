Aiming For Woodchuck, Man Shoots Foot

COOPERSTOWN – A 34 year old man shot himself in the foot with a shotgun while attempting to shoot a woodchuck, according to Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr.

Around 4:20 yesterday afternoon, Otsego County 911 received a report from Edmeston of an accidental gunshot wound to the foot. The injured man was transported by private vehicle to the New Berlin Fire Department, and was then transported by Cooperstown Medical Transport and the New Berlin Emergency Squad to Bassett Hospital, where he was treated.

The injury was not considered life-threatening.

Police are required to investigate all gun-shot cases.