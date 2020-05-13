All Star Village Cancels Week 2

WEST ONEONTA – Week 2 of the All Star Village 2020 season – June 13-19 — has been cancelled, the youth-tournament venue’s proprietor, Marty Patton, announced this morning.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our country at large, regrettably, we will not be able to deliver the ultimate Cooperstown experience your team and families have been looking forward to,” Patton wrote to Week 2 families across the nation.

In contrast with Cooperstown Dreams Park, which cancelled its 2020 season outright in March, All Star Village has been proceed week by week, in hopes of salvaging at least a few weeks of play.

Patton said he will be sending emails to contacts/coaches alerting them to the cancellation.

“The most important think we can do as Americans is remain calm, follow the rules set forth by your state and our federal government, and remember we are all in this together,” wrote Patton. “We will come through this together!”