Allan L. Fraser, 55; Father Of  2 Fought Cancer 20 Years

MOUNT VISION – Allan L. Fraser, 55, who fought cancer since 1999, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, with his family by his side in the home that he built.

Allan was born on Feb. 2, 1964 and was a son of the late Winnard and Rose (Marano) Fraser. On Sept. 28, 1991 he married the former Margaret Boudreau in Laurens.

Allan was employed as operations foreman by Beaver Mountain Log Homes in Deposit.

He was an avid golfer and very active in coaching his children’s youth sports teams.

He took great pride in keeping his lawn and landscaping in pristine shape and was extremely proud of the homestead he built from the ground up.

In 1999, Allan received a fatal diagnosis during his initial bout with lung cancer, which had spread to his brain as well during that time. Allan’s only aspiration upon receiving this diagnosis was to see his beloved children grow up and become young adults; young adults whom he knew would become the illustration of exemplary citizens.

Through his perseverance and incredible strength, he was able to take part in his children’s youth and watch them both graduate from high school and college. Those who knew Allan knew that this feat, by its very nature, was unequivocally his proudest and greatest accomplishment, and brought him the utmost level of joy.

Allan is survived by his wife Margaret; children, David and Claire Fraser; brothers, Charles (Dora) Fraser and Winnard (Carol) Fraser; sisters, Kathy (Ed) Badershall and Susan (Mike) McSain; and his aunt Theresa Cartin. He leaves behind his whole “second family”, the Boudreau family; which includes his in-laws; Jeff and Susan Boudreau that he considered his other parents. Allan also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends.

Allan was very grateful for all the support from his family and friends; especially Charlie, who was not only his brother but his best friend.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at his home in Mount Vision. Dress casually.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to: Catskill Area Hospice & Palliative Care, 297 River St Service Rd Suite #1, Oneonta, NY 13820 or a charity of one’s choice.

Allan’s family has trusted his care to the Johnston Funeral Home in Morris.

For online condolences to his family visit www.johnstonfh.com