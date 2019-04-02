Ames, Mandigo Honored As Oneonta’s 2019 Trailblazers

Oneonta’s 2019 Woman Trailblazer Award winners Kelly Ames and Carol Mandigo were honored this evening with a City Hall reception before the bi-weekly Common Council meeting. Mayor Gary Herzig and Joyce Miller, chair of the city’s Commission on Community Relations & Human Rights, presented the annual award to them before a gathered crowd of friends, family and public officials. “(Kelly) embodies the phrase ‘service above self’ ” said Herzig, “whether it is through her work, volunteering, or her personal life, she makes life better for the privileged. He went on to praise Mandigo, saying “I can think of no one else more deserving of this award. Her combination of her talents, energy, doing coordinating large groups and doing whatever it takes has lead to events like First Night and the Hometown 4th of July Celebration, two of the City’s most successful events, and ones that are enjoyed by tens of thousands.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)