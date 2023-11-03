An Upstart Orchestra’s Progress Continues in the New Year

The current season of Fenimore Chamber Orchestra continues with a program titled “Powdered Wigs,” to be performed at Christ Church on March 18 at 3 p.m. Graphic provided

STAFF REPORT

COOPERSTOWN

Fenimore Chamber Orchestra produced three programs in 2022. They’ve been working hard all winter to bring the community new productions in 2023.

“Much has happened since our first concerts,” said Thomas Wolf, chair of the FCO Board of Directors. “The incredible success we have enjoyed is truly amazing, especially given the whole idea of starting a new orchestra during a worldwide pandemic.”

It was bold but, according to Wolf, the risk has proven to be well worth taking.

“The acceptance by the community has been overwhelming. Everywhere I go, people stop me to say how much they appreciate the superb music-making by Fenimore Chamber Orchestra and what that means to the community,” Wolf said. “What is even more gratifying are the many ways in which members of the community have stepped up with significant contributions,” he replied.

Monetary contributions aren’t the only way to help the FCO.

“Several individuals have expressed a wish to join our governing board. Others would like to join our Advisory Council. Several volunteers have been working to secure and provide housing for our musicians,” Wolf said. “We also found ourselves in need of new stage platforms to accommodate the orchestra comfortably, and to enhance audience sightlines and acoustics. Two donors stepped up immediately and graciously provided the necessary funds.”

According to Wolf, another significant example of community support came with the recent opportunity that FCO had to purchase a much-needed harpsichord.

“Four of our angels got together and made the harpsichord an anonymous gift to the orchestra. This is just wonderful!” Wolf said. “To be able to engender this kind of support and appreciation from the community is truly gratifying.

“Undoubtedly, a large measure of this support is due to the energetic presence of Maestro Maciej Żółtowski,” continued Wolf. “He has a gift for making each person he deals with, be they musician or supporter, feel individually appreciated. People appreciate that kind of generous attention and respond to it.”

FCO’s mission includes a dedication to educational outreach.

“We have begun reaching out to area schools, offering programs ranging from in-school concerts to full-scale residencies. We are working with the SUNY system and discussing the types of mentoring that young artists need as they make their first steps into the professional world,” Wolf added.

FCO is also scheduling what are known in the concert world as “run-out” performances.

“That is when an organization presents a concert program in a venue other than its normal home base which, in our case, is the beautiful and historic Christ Church in Cooperstown. We already have agreements with presenters in Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties to repeat concert programs that we are planning for the 2023-2024 season.”

The current season of Fenimore Chamber Orchestra continues with a program titled “Powdered Wigs,” to be performed at Christ Church on March 18 at 3 p.m. “Souvenir de Florence” concludes the debut season on June 17.

More information may be found at fenimoreco.org.