Angel Tree Program Celebrates Spirit of Christmas
OTSEGO COUNTY—The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” are partnering with The Salvation Army again this year to help ensure a joyful Christmas for area families through the Angel Tree Program.
This tradition dates back to 1921 with the creation of The Freeman’s Journal Christmas Fund by Editor and Publisher Rowan D. Spraker Sr., as a way for neighbors to help others enjoy a happy holiday.
This is the 103rd year of this community tradition. The Salvation Army has gathered the Christmas wish lists, grouped by family, below. You can help Santa, and be an angel, by selecting a family to sponsor.
Gifts should be both new and unwrapped (price tags removed, please), and received no later than Friday, December 13, to allow the elves time for wrapping and loading. Gifts may be dropped off at the offices of “The Freeman’s Journal,” 21 Railroad Avenue, Cooperstown, or at the Salvation Army Chapel, 25 River Street, Oneonta.
FAMILY #1
8-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 14/16
Shoe size: 2
Likes: Bluey, Stitch, Barbies, Descendants
3-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 4T
Likes: Blippi, educational toys, Elmo
FAMILY #2
12-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 12 mos.
Likes: Push-along toys, learning toys
Needs: diapers size 3 (only Huggies or Pampers, due to allergies)
FAMILY #3
18-MONTH-OLD MALE
Size: 2T
Likes: learning toys, baby toys
4-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 6
Likes: Paw Patrol, princesses, Minnie Mouse
FAMILY #4
10-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 10/12
Likes: Pokemon, Legos, basketball
Needs: winter coat
3-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 18-24 mos.
Likes: Minnie Mouse, Stuffiez, sensory toys with lights and sounds
Needs: sippy cups
FAMILY #5
12-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: large men’s (no jeans, please)
Shoe size: 9-1/2
Likes: baseball cards, Legos (likes red and blue)
FAMILY #6
8-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 10/12
Shoe size: 4
Likes: Barbies, baby dolls, Hello Kitty
4-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 6/7
Shoe size: 10C
Likes: Bluey, Mickey Mouse
FAMILY #7
10-MONTH-OLD MALE
Size: 2T
Likes: Learning toys, baby toy
Needs: diapers size 6
4-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 4T
Shoe size: 11C
Likes: arts and crafts, princesses, Barbies
FAMILY #8
12-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: large
Likes: PlayStation 5 games, basketball
10-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: medium
Likes: Legos, crafts
10-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 16/18
Likes: crafts, Bath & Body Works products
FAMILY #9
3-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 5T
Shoe: 9C
Likes: “Frozen,” princesses, learning toys
1-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: 24 mos.
Likes: learning toys
Needs: forward-facing car seat
FAMILY #10
12-YEAR-OLD FEMALE
Size: XL (18)
Shoe size: 5
Likes: perfume, reading, Kindle Fire
7-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 10/12
Shoe size: 1
Likes: Legos, Pokemon, tablet
6-YEAR-OLD MALE
Size: 6/7
Shoe size: 12
Likes: Bluey, drawing, Legos, Magna-Tiles
3-MONTH-OLD FEMALE
Size: 6/9 mos.
Likes: baby toys, clothes, Pack ‘N Play
Needs: diapers size 2