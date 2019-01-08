Ann M. Tessitore, 100; Mom Loved Yankees, Worked At Brooks

ONEONTA – Ann M. Tessitore, 100, of Oneonta passed away Monday, Jan. 07, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Dec. 15, 1918, in Oneonta, the daughter of the late Anthony A. and Josephine (DiAmbrose) Molinari. Ann graduated from Oneonta High School, Class of 1939.

On June 22, 1947, Ann married Joseph Tessitore Jr. in Oneonta. Joe predeceased her on March 10, 2007.

She worked at Triangle Shoe Store, and Brooks BBQ, but mostly Ann was a stay-at-home mom. She was an avid Yankees fan.

Ann was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Oneonta.

Ann is survived by her children, Richard A. Tessitore and friend, Kathleen Roberts, Oneonta, Paulette M. Rogers and husband, Terry, of West Virginia, and Joanne M. Hanzalik and friend, Mike Super of Guilderland; four grandchildren, Joseph, Matthew and Thomas Hanzalik and Ann Marie Dowling; six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Liam, Jaxon, Ryder, Grady and Savannah; sister, Gloria Tessitore of Binghamton; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph Tessitore Sr.; her brother, Gene Molinari and wife, Frances; brother-in-law, Burton Tessitore; daughter-in-law, Barbara Tessitore; granddaughter, Jill Hanzalik and baby son, Chase.

Calling hours will be 5 -7 p.m. Thursday, Jan.10, in the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St., Oneonta. A funeral mass will beat 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, at St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut St., with the Rev. David Mickiewicz officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Emmons.

Funeral arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.