Annemarie Danielsky, 86; Native Of France Taught At CCS, Utica College

COOPERSTOWN – Annemarie L. Danielski, passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was 86.

The daughter of Jean and Yvonne Philippot des Miniѐres, she was born on Aug. 11, 1934, in Bavillier, France.

Annemarie graduated from the Université de Nancy, France, in 1953, and later obtained a Master of Arts Degree in French from Middlebury College. She taught French to hundreds of American officers under the auspices of the University of Maryland.

She fell in love with one of the officers, Edward Danielski. She married Edward in 1960 and together they moved to New York City. While living in New York she worked at the law firm of Kenyon and Kenyon as a translator of patent documents.

Edward and Annemarie moved to Cooperstown in 1964, where Edward practiced radiology at Bassett and Fox hospitals. Annemarie stopped working to raise her children.

Annemarie was involved in the Cooperstown Concert Series for many years, and the Glimmerglass Opera at its inception. Annemarie later taught French at Cooperstown Central School and Utica College.

Annemarie loved nature and was a dedicated gardener. She was an avid reader with special interest in literature, visual art and music. She was a gifted amateur painter, violinist and cook. Annemarie was a conservationist before it became fashionable.

Mostly, she loved her husband Edward, with whom she worked on many projects, and her family in the U.S. and France.

Annemarie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edward, as well as her children, Philippe Danielski and his wife Anne of Vrilly, France; Valerie Danielski Greenberg and her husband Steven of Westport, Conn.; and five grandchildren: Benjamin. Greenberg, Daniel Greenberg, Sam Greenberg, Noah. Greenberg and Lewis Danielski.

In lieu of a funeral there will be a grande fete on Bastille Day in her honor. Donations in her memory may be made to Médecins Sans Frontières by calling 1-888-392-0392 and a card will be sent to the family in acknowledgement.