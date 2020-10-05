Appreciative Hartwick Honors Fallen Marine

Section Of Route 205 Rechristened

In John Kempe Winslow’s Memory

Pausing this afternoon after the unveiling of a road sign naming Route 205 through Hartwick in honor of Marine Corps Sgt. John Kempe Winslow, who was killed in action in Vietnam on July 30, 1979, are, from left. state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, and Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, who sponsored the necessary legislation; the sergeant’s widow, Christine Winslow, his brother and sister, Michael Winslow and Maria Winslow Folts, and Donald Folts. Inset, the gathering brought together more than 100 wellwishers, plus honor guards from Hartwick and Cooperstown veterans organizations, who listen to Seward’s introductory remarks. Other speakers included Warren Bunn, who grew up in Hartwick with Winslow, and John Reynolds, a friend and fellow veteran. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

