By: Ian Austin  11/23/2019  5:29 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsArtisans And Shoppers 2nd UU Holiday Bazaar

Artisans And Shoppers 2nd UU Holiday Bazaar

 11/23/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Artisans And Shoppers

2nd UU Holiday Bazaar

Nancy Johnson, Oneonta, gets some holiday shopping early from Liz Connor, left, Unadilla, who was manning the Spoonadilla booth of her father Mick’s hand-made wooden utensils at the 2nd Holiday Bazaar at the Unitarian Universalist Church earlier today. Other crafts included books, knit hats, jewelry, Christmas cookies and more. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.