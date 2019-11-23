Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Artisans And Shoppers 2nd UU Holiday Bazaar Artisans And Shoppers 2nd UU Holiday Bazaar 11/23/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Artisans And Shoppers 2nd UU Holiday Bazaar Nancy Johnson, Oneonta, gets some holiday shopping early from Liz Connor, left, Unadilla, who was manning the Spoonadilla booth of her father Mick’s hand-made wooden utensils at the 2nd Holiday Bazaar at the Unitarian Universalist Church earlier today. Other crafts included books, knit hats, jewelry, Christmas cookies and more. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)