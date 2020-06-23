Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › As Expected, Turnout Light In Today’s Primary Election As Expected, Turnout Light In Today’s Primary Election 06/23/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News As Expected, Turnout Light In Today’s Primary Election Election Inspector Tom Lyon reviews ballots a few minutes ago at Cooperstown’s polling station in St. Mary’s Church Hall. No one happened to be voting at that moment, and only 71 ballots had been cast so far today, largely due to absentee ballots being sent to all voters. The polls are open until 9 across Otsego County and New York State. Locally and in Oneonta, the only contested race is the Democratic primary for state Assembly, where Oneonta’s Dan Buttermann faces Hamilton’s Corey Mosher. Kyle Van De Water and Ola Hawatme, both from Dutchess County, are vying for the Republican nomination to run against Congressman Antonio Delgado in the 19th District this fall. Joe Biden is expected to win the Democratic presidential primary, but there are 10 other names on the ballot, including Bernie Sanders. (JIm Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)