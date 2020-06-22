Polls Open Tuesday To Decide 4 Contests

Presidential, Congress, Assembly

Primary Balloting 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTEGO.com

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. around Otsego County tomorrow (Tuesday) for the state’s Democratic Presidential Primary, as well as two local Democratic primaries and one Republican primary.

In addition to former Vice President Joe Biden, who experts say has an arithmetical lock on this year’s Democratic presidential nomination, 10 other Democrats who have suspended their campaigns will also appear on the local ballot.

Because of the large number of absentee ballots – for the first time this year, they were mailed to all eligible voters – the results of tomorrow’s voting are not expected to be known for a week, until Tuesday, June 30, according to Lori Lehenbauer, the Republican county elections commissioner.

The local races on the ballot tomorrow are:

Congressional District, where Republicans will decided between lawyer Kyle Van De Water of Millbrook and Ola Hawatmeh, a Poughkeepsie native and fashion designer. The winner will challenge Antonio Delgado, Millbrook, the Democratic freshman, in November. The district includes all or part of 11 counties. 121 st Assembly District, where Oneonta’s Dan Buttermann, an NYCM adjuster, is competing with Corey Mosher, a Hamilton farmer. The winner will challenge Republican freshman John Salka of Brookfield in November. The district includes Oneonta, Cooperstown and Richfield Springs, the county’s three largest population centers, plus Madison and part of Oneida counties.

Assembly District, where Oneonta’s Dan Buttermann, an NYCM adjuster, is competing with Corey Mosher, a Hamilton farmer. The winner will challenge Republican freshman John Salka of Brookfield in November. The district includes Oneonta, Cooperstown and Richfield Springs, the county’s three largest population centers, plus Madison and part of Oneida counties. The 122nd Assembly District, where former Otsego County Board chairman Jim Powers is vying with three other Republicans to succeed Clifford Crouch, Bainbridge, who is retiring. Also running are Nick Libous of Binghamton, the former state senator’s son; Victor Furman, also of Binghamton, who’s running with support of NaturalGasNow, and Joe Angelino, former Norwich police chief. The four-county district includes the towns of Morris, Butternuts and Unadilla in Otsego County.

In addition to Biden, candidates on the Democratic ballot will be Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, Michael R. Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, Michael Bennet, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang and Deval Patrick.