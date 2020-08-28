As SUNY Hartwick Open, Oneonta Control Group To Meet In Public View

New Panel Monitors Students’ Return

ONEONTA – The first meeting of the “Oneonta Control Group” – it was set up to monitor the impact of returning college students – is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, and will be broadcast on the city’s YouTube channel. All meetings are virtual and open to the public.

Mayor Gary Herzig set up the group, which includes both college staff and students, business people and residents.

The group will be expected to work as a team in recommending new initiatives or adjustments to current policies and practices as needed with the goal of keeping all members of our community safe and healthy.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, the transmission may be found at http://www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta or https://youtu.be/XtBEu7t45E4